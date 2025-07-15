CBS Sports Reveals Where Browns' Kevin Stefanski Ranks In NFL
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has arguably accomplished more with less than most NFL coaches could.
That doesn't take away his shortcomings, because like every NFL head coach, he has them. Stefanski is 40-44 overall as he heads into his sixth season in Cleveland. Yes, that's a losing record. And yes, the Browns are coming off a 3-14 season.
With that said, Cleveland went 11-6 in 2023 and made the playoffs despite starting five different quarterbacks during the season: Deshaun Watson, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, P.J. Walker, Joe Flacco and Jeff Driskel. In 2020, Stefanski's first season as a head coach, the Browns went 11-5 and ended their franchise-record and league-high 17-year playoff drought by making it to the playoffs for the first time since 2002.
Put it all together, the good and the bad, and Cody Benjamin's recent thoughts on Stefanski in a 2025 head coach ranking make sense. The Browns' head coach checks in at No. 13 and in the "servicable veterans" category of NFL head coaches.
"It's almost unbelievable Stefanski's just four games under .500 for his career, given the regular dearth of roster stability in Cleveland. Does he have a hand in the Browns' quarterback misfires? It's hard to argue otherwise," Benjamin wrote. "Still, his squeezing a couple playoff bids out of decimated lineups, including one fronted by the likes of Joe Flacco and Kareem Hunt, affirms his helpful touch.
Notably, starting at No. 12 with Sean McDermott is the Tier I group, which Benjamin labels as "the cream of the crop". Stefanski does not seem to be too far from greatness in these rankings.
In that group is Bills head coach Sean McDermott, Broncos head coach Sean Payton, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, Lions head coach Dan Campbell, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, Rams head coach Sean McVay, and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.
That's great company to be in, and there are multiple Super Bowl wins in that tier. The fact that Stefanski is so close to it should give Browns fans a warm, fuzzy feeling heading into an important 2025 season.