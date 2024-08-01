City Of Cleveland Makes Offer To Help Renovate Browns Stadium
Negotiations over a future stadium for the Cleveland Browns roll on as the city of Cleveland made an offer to help fund part of an estimated $1 billion renovation of the team's current facility on the Lakefront.
In an official announcement shared on Thursday, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb revealed that the city would commit a $461 million contribution to renovating Cleveland Browns Stadium. The majority of that figure would come from an increase in admission taxes within the city proper and the Cuyahoga County sin tax revenues, which have helped fund other projects related to the city's three professional sports teams.
Other portions of the total contribution would come from remaining funds in existing stadium capital reserves and by handing over control of two major parking surfaces – Willard Garage and the fan favorite Muni Lot – to the Browns. Those spaces, according to the city, are estimated to generate around $94 million for capital repairs and improvements.
In a separate letter addressed to team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam the city asked for a response to their offer by Aug. 12.
“Losing the Browns would harm Cleveland and all Clevelanders,” Bibb said via the release “Lower spending downtown would negatively affect tax revenues that provide essential services for a city in need. It would close businesses, cost jobs, empty out storefronts, and make our downtown feel less alive. We also can’t lose sight of how a new venue would cost taxpayers—including Clevelanders—hundreds of millions more while undermining the city and region's other critical needs. A strong urban core drives success for the entire region.”
Bibb believes the offer laid out in the proposal is sufficient enough to encourage the Haslams to keep the Browns fan experience downtown for years to come, while also respecting taxpayers and other city needs. Part of the proposal also includes extending the stadium's lease for another 30 years. Mayor Bibb also notes that the city's proposal comes before any additional pending additional funding from the county or state levels.
As things stand right now, the Haslam's are contemplating a renovation of the current Cleveland Browns Stadium along the lakefront, or an estimated $2.5 billion state-of-the-art, domed stadium option in Brook Park. Just last week the Haslam's spoke on the matter and continued to reiterate that they haven't settled on one plan or the other just yet.
This proposal from the city and the eventual response from the Haslams' could be a key inflection point in negotiations. Should they turn down the city's offer it would be a bold move that may signal their desires to pursue the Brook Park project instead.