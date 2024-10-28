Browns Urged To Pursue Intriguing Pass Rusher
The Cleveland Browns did manage to pull out a surprising win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8, but given that they are just 2-6, they should probably start looking toward the offseason.
The Browns are projected to have considerable cap space in March, which is why they should be able to freely explore the free-agent market.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine has already identified a potential target for Cleveland: Denver Broncos edge rusher Baron Browning.
"[Jim] Schwartz needs pass-rushers who can get home," Ballentine wrote. "Myles Garrett is obviously a generational talent, but Za'Darius Smith's production has taken a sharp decline and the Browns just don't have the same depth they did last season. Targeting at least one edge rusher who can change that would be a wise move."
Browning has missed four games this season due to injury and has logged just six tackles during his time on the field, but he has flashed potential in the past.
The 25-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Ohio State, was selected by the Broncos in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
After registering 58 tackles during his rookie campaign, Browning totaled 24 stops, five sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery in Year 2.
Then, last season, Browning finished with 25 tackles, 4.5 sacks and a couple of forced fumbles.
The Browns have been able to post 21 sacks thus far in 2024, but Ballentine is right: it seems pretty clear that they could use some more depth along the edge next season, and Browning would certainly represent an interesting candidate.