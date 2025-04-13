Cleveland Brown QB Kenny Pickett Sends Bold Message About 2025 Season
No matter what Cleveland Browns fans may think Kenny Pickett's role will be in the Browns quarterback room this year, he has his own set of plans.
After being acquired by the Browns via a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles back in March, Pickett made it clear that he expects to compete for the starting job. It's a stance he doubled down on over the weekend.
“That’s the plan, man. I’m not going there to hang out,” Pickett said, via an interview with Jerry DiPaola of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I want to go play. I’m excited, been working hard for it, taking it a day at a time.”
Given how the Browns quarterback room is structured at the moment, it certainly appears that Pickett will have the opportunity to win the job outright.
On Friday, Cleveland reunited with 17-year veteran Joe Flacco, inking a one-year deal that includes $4 million guaranteed and incentives up to $13 million. While some assumed Flacco's return means he'll be starting Week 1 of next season, it's more likely a sign that the team will hold an open competition for the role.
In a little over 11 days, a rookie is also expected to join the fold following the 2025 NFL Draft. Then that trio of signal callers will duke it out in the months ahead leading into next season.
Should the Browns use the No. 2 overall pick on a quarterback, it's likely to be someone they believe has a good chance to start fairly early in their career.
Conversely, if Pickett has anything to say about it, the job will be his come September. As things stand right now, though, the Browns aren't anywhere near ready to make a final decision.