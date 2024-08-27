Cleveland Browns Acquire Star AFC North Receiver In Blockbuster Trade Idea
The Cleveland Browns were rumored to be interested in San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk earlier in the month, but were unable to close a deal for the star pass-catcher.
Could the Browns go in a different direction?
Bleacher Report's Alex Kay has suggested a wild trade idea for the Browns, proposing that Cleveland trades Amari Cooper, a first-round draft pick and a fourth-rounder to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for Ja'Marr Chase.
This is certainly one heck of a blockbuster proposal, and it seems hard to envision the Bengals trading Chase at all, much less to an AFC North rival.
However, Chase has been angling for a contract extension and has been holding in at training camp. He became eligible for a new deal this offseason, but is actually under team control through 2025.
Chase is entering his fourth NFL season and has established himself as one of the best receivers in football. Last year, he hauled in 100 receptions for 1,216 yards and seven touchdowns en route to his third Pro Bowl appearance.
The 24-year-old, who played his collegiate football at LSU, was selected by the Bengals with the fifth overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Browns actually have a solid receiving corps in their own right, featuring Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman. But, Cooper is set to hit free agency after 2024, and based on Cleveland's interest in Aiyuk, it seems pretty clear that the club is in search of an upgrade.
All of that being said, the chances of Cincinnati actually trading Chase to the Browns seem slim to none.