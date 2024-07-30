Browns GM Andrew Berry Not Closing Door On Extension For Amari Cooper
The Cleveland Browns did what was needed to get top wideout Amari Cooper present for the start of training camp.
By fully guaranteeing the $20 million he's owed in 2024 and tacking on an additional $5 million in incentives, there was Cooper in his classic No. 2 jersey on day one of camp at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va. The re-worked deal came without an extension for Cooper though, which exposes the 30-year-old to plenty of questions regarding his future with the franchise following this season.
If Cooper has it his way, he'd like to finish his career in Cleveland. While the two sides may not have come to terms on an extension right now, Browns vice president of football operations Andrew Berry didn't rule out the possibility of such a move next offseason.
"Nothing that we’ve done would preclude us from extending him. That’s correct," said Berry following the fourth day of practice out at the Greenbrier Resort in W. Va. "I think everybody here understands what Amari has meant to the organization in our affinity for him. He’s an excellent player, outstanding human being. He’s a really good professional. He’s been a big part of our success last year, and we were glad we were able to resolve the situation.”
Over the course of his first two years with the Browns, Cooper has caught 150 passes for 2,410 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also became the first Browns wide receiver ever to post back-to-back 1,000-plus yard campaigns. He's been a steady presence in the Browns offense, even despite the fact that there's been no stability at the quarterback position in each of the last two seasons.
If Cooper puts up similar numbers again in 2024 – even entering his 30s – it would put Berry and company in a tough spot in terms of how they want to handle Cooper moving forward.
"One of the things that’s interesting with Amari, assuming normal health, he has a chance to get to 10,000 yards this year," said Berry. "And he’s probably about a year and a half away from having his – if you look over the course of his career – spending the most time with the Browns relative to other organizations. So all of those things are important to us."
How important those things are remain to be seen. For now though, Cleveland is just glad to have him Cooper back in the fold for a pivotal season this fall.