Why Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett might be best defender of all-time

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett is having an unbelievable season with 19 sacks through 12 games.

He's well on pace to beat New York Giants legend Michael Strahan's single-season record of 22.5 sacks and it could come this week against the Tennessee Titans. Strahan is supportive of Garrett's quest to beat his record and hopes he can do it in the final five games.

"Him being a friend of mine, it means a lot," Garrett said of Strahan.

"Him wanting that for me and wanting the best for me is special, and I’m hoping I can continue to chip away at it and knock it down – make him proud, make my family proud, and I’ll continue just playing ball at a high level – help this team.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett against the Las Vegas Raiders. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Garrett close to breaking single-season sack record

In Week 13 against the San Francisco 49ers, Garrett only had one sack, but he was going against future Hall-of-Famer Trent Williams and the revered offensive line. Williams spoke to Garrett after the game, declaring him as the best to ever do it.

“I mean, it means a lot, he’s one of the best to ever do it," Garrett said of Williams. "Iron sharpens iron, so I’m glad to be able to go against him and earn his respect and make him have a difficult day. I mean, he didn’t make it easy on me either.

"So, hopefully when it’s all said and done and we’re in a different place, we can run it back in our primes. But I’m glad to get that experience and I look forward to continuing to have those kinds of moments with people who are coming into the game themselves, with rookies, and sophomores and offensive linemen who are also looking to make a name for themselves.”

Garrett has at least one sack in each of his last six games and has taken down the quarterback in nine of the team's first 12 contests of the year. What he is doing is absolutely historic and the Browns are incredibly grateful to have him on the defense.

It's unfortunate that Garrett's stats have not translated to many wins, but he is still putting in all of the effort possible to help the Browns pull things out as the season rolls into the final month.

Garrett and the Browns are hosting No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward and the Titans on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.