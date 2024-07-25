Browns Announce Multiple Players Surgeries On First Day Of Training Camp
Injuries are part of football, but every team hopes to start training camp with a fully healthy roster. That won't be the case for the Cleveland Browns.
On Wednesday, the team announced its injury designations for a handful of players ahead of camp with the surprising additions of DT Dalvin Tomlinson to the Physically Unable to Perform list and CB Greg Newsome II to the Non-Football Injury list. On the first day of practice from the team's temporary home at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia, head coach Kevin Stefanski shared more details on each player's injuries, including that both required surgery.
"Greg Newsome had surgery on his hamstring, so he'll be out," the Browns head man said."Hopefully have him back for week one, but I'll have more of an update as we get closer. Davin Tomlinson is having surgery tomorrow (Friday), having a scope on his knee. Same idea [as Newsome]. We'll continue to just work through it."
The hope from Stefanski an company is that both players are back in time for Week 1. He added added some context to both injuries as well, revealing that Newsome sustained his while working out on his own this summer. For Tomlinson, an MRI revealed the ailment upon his arrival for camp this week.
"One of those things that you come in, you check everybody physical and then just sometimes you do MRIs and you check in and you make a decision you think is in the best interest for Dalvin," Stefanski explained. "The timing of this, obviously no timing is good, but felt like this is something we can get out of the way."
Tomlinson is in the second-year of a four-year, $57 million deal he signed last offseason. He started 16 games for the Browns last year, recording 28 tackles and 3 sacks.
As for Newsome, he enters the 2024 campaign after spending the offseason surrounded by trade rumors. Cleveland ultimately picked up the fifth-year option in his rookie deal back in May, which keeps him under contract with the franchise through next season.