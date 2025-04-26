Cleveland Browns Bring In Intriguing Offensive Weapon to Start Round 3
Night 1 of the NFL Draft was about adding draft capital for Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns. Night two of the NFL Draft has been about filling out a roster with a ton of needs.
That trend continued as the draft rolled into its third round, as the Browns stayed put once again and selected Bowling Green TE Harold Fannin Jr. with the 67th overall pick, keeping the Canton native close to home.
Under recruited out of McKinley High School, Fannin Jr. caught the attention of NFL evaluators during his junior season with the Falcons in 2024, racking up over 110 receptions, 1,500 yards receiving and scoring 10 touchdowns.
One of the turning points for Fannin as a prospect came during the program's 26-20 loss to Texas A&M early on in the season. Against the SEC juggernaut, Fannin put up some eye-popping numbers, hauling in eight passes for 145 yards and a touchdown.
His stock took off from there, culminating in a rise up NFL Draft boards over the last several months.
Despite the fact that 2023 Pro Bowl David Njoku is slated to return to the Browns this season, tight end was believed to be a sneaky need for the franchise, especially considering head coach Kevin Stefanski's propensity to run 12-personnel (two tight end sets) on offense.
Njoku also enters the 2025 campaign on the last year of his deal, which puts Fannin squarely in position to become a pivotal cornerstone of Cleveland's offense for years to come.