Cleveland Browns Brook Park dome might take longer than expected
The Cleveland Browns are making plenty of headlines on the field, even on nights when they don't actually play a game.
The team's 1-5 start is a disaster, but there is also major off-the-field news surrounding the team as well. That has to do with the planned move to a brand new dome in Brook Park. The initial plan was to move to the new stadium to begin the 2029 season.
A recent report from Ken Prendergast of NEOtrans Blog notes a new development. The Browns recently agreed on a $100 million settlement with the city for moving out of town. It turns out, that settlement may have arisen from the fact the Browns won't be ready to move to Brook Park in 2029.
The report notes how this settlement gives the Browns the option to stay for two more years, through the 2030 season. The concern at hand is having all the construction for the entire project done in such a quick period of time. Thus, the city allows the team to extend the lease for two extra years and gets $100 million in return.
This entire situation is tough to gauge in terms of fan reaction. Some may be happy the team could stay in their current stadium for a few more years. The hope is to see at least one home playoff game before they move. A home playoff win would be even better, even if that seems like a dream right now.
Others may be feeling apathy with the team after yet another dismal start and may not care much about this news.
The Haslams are very rich and will get even richer when the new stadium opens up and becomes fully operational. A domed stadium allows the team to host events throughout the year, beyond just football games and maybe a concert or two in the summer.
What this news does allow for is extra time for the team to turn things around before the move. Browns fans are loyal, but moving to a new stadium and charging exorbitant ticket prices for a bad product may not go over well.
For now, the long, political battle between the team and the city is over. Getting a potential two-year extension is a far better option than being forced to play in another city or even region while we await the construction of the new stadium.