Cleveland Browns' Chances of Drafting Shedeur Sanders Take Major Hit
A little over a week out from the NFL Draft it's looking extremely unlikely that the Cleveland Browns will be using the second overall pick on Colorado star quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Things have seemingly been trending in that direction for several weeks already, now the conversation around Sanders revolves around just how far he'll fall if the Browns do pass on him.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer dropped some crucial details on where Sanders fits into the NFL Draft picture on Monday, revealing that the Browns aren't the only team near the top of the draft that is expected to pass on Sanders.
"I don’t think Sanders is going in the top three," wrote Breer. "And at this point, it feels like it’d be surprising if the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets or Saints took him in the top 10."
That's right, Breer's intel suggests that the QB-needy Browns and New York Giants, who draft one spot later, won't be pulling the trigger on Sanders. In fact, he doesn't even see him being taken in the top 10.
At that point, all bets are off as to where Sanders gets taken, and according to Breer there's only one way he'd go in the first round at all.
"I’ve had more than one person say to me that if Sanders goes in the first round, it’ll be because an owner got involved," Breer continued.
"I’m having a really hard time finding coaches or scouts who believe Sanders is a first-round talent. This, by the way, is separate from any issue anyone has with his personality. Those questions exist, but lots of teams have made exceptions in that department in the past to take on guys with special talents."
Any Browns fan wishing for Sanders may be disappointed to hear he's likely not the pick at No. 2 overall. That said, if he falls, there's a chance Cleveland could potentially snag him by trading back up into the first round or waiting until they're on the clock with Pick No. 33.