Cleveland Browns Continue Being Linked to Shocking Quarterback Trade
The Cleveland Browns are just a couple of weeks away from opening up training camp with a four-way competition for the team's starting QB role. And yet, some still believe an outside candidate could still be in play to be under center Week 1.
Rumors swirled several months back that the Browns were pursuing disgruntled Atlanta Falcons' QB Kirk Cousins. That idea, however, was put to bed pretty quickly after the team signed Joe Flacco and drafted two rookies in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. They also had Kenny Pickett on the roster before adding the aforementioned trio to the roster as well.
Beacher Report's Paul Kasabian isn't letting the Cousins to Cleveland discussion go away quietly, though. Following Aaron Rodgers officially joining the Pittsburgh Steelers last month, Kasabian recently tried to identify the best fits for Cousins, and the Browns made his list.
"Cousins is arguably the best quarterback of the bunch, as his resume proves," wrote Kasabian. "In theory, if the Browns aren't comfortable with naming anyone from that quarter QB1, then a trade could potentially transpire. Plus, the connection with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, who was Cousins' quarterbacks coach with the Vikings in 2018 and offensive coordinator in 2018 and 2019, is certainly notable here as well."
Also on the list were the Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints, who each have precarious QB situations of their own. A move in New Orleans, however, seems complicated considering the Falcons and Saints play in the same division.
It's not that Cousins being linked to the Browns is a crazy idea. His connection to Stefanski from their time in Minnesota potentially makes it a natural fit if he were to come to Cleveland.
That said, the Falcons have been stubbornly reluctant to move the four-time Pro Bowler. After investing so much money in him last offseason, they've decided just to bite the bullet on their bad investment and the Browns seem to have moved in a different direction, at least for 2025.