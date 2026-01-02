Cleveland Browns fans are used to seeing multiple quarterbacks start a game for the team throughout the course of a given season.

That was no different in 2025, as Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders all had starts before Thanksgiving.

The carousel appears to be mercifully over this season, per the latest shared by Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski: QB Dillon Gabriel (left shoulder) will be the backup this week after being inactive last week. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) January 2, 2026

Stefanski announced Gabriel as the backup in Week 18, replacing Bailey Zappe. This means there won't be a fourth quarterback added to the mix this year. Zappe was that fourth quarterback in 2024, starting a Week 18 blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

This means Sanders officially ends the season as the starter, with Gabriel as his backup. That is a drastic shift from earlier in 2025 when Sanders was the fourth-string option even behind Gabriel. This rise to starter gives his most vocal supporters plenty to talk about heading into the offseason.

The Browns entered the summer with a convoluted plan at quarterback that almost seemed destined to fail. It was allegedly a four-man competition between Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders. Tyler Huntley even joined in for a bit, while Deshaun Watson was around for meetings.

Flacco seemingly won by default when Pickett suffered a minor injury and was traded to Las Vegas. But the wily veteran looked immobile early on and the Browns turned to Gabriel. The rookie was ineffective and an injury ultimately put Sanders into the spotlight for the remainder of the season. Going back to Gabriel may have led to a fan mutiny.

Sanders is the starter for now, but change is surely coming in some fashion following Sunday's game. The Browns could have a new head coach, which could mean a whole new philosophy that does or does not involve Sanders. There is also the fact Watson will be healthy and active on the roster. He may be the easiest option at quarterback given his salary and overall experience. Again, most of that decision will likely come down to what the new coach wants to build towards.

The Browns seem allergic to stability at the quarterback position and that remains true at the moment. Stefanski's depth chart for this week may go down as a trivia question answer in the future if major change comes at the position and within the organization in general in 2026.

