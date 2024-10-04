Browns Digest

Cleveland Browns Could Get Key Offensive Weapon Back In Week 5

Five offensive players listed as questionable for Browns matmatchup with Commanders

Spencer German

Aug 5, 2024; Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) passes the ball to tight end David Njoku (85) during practice at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Browns may be getting a much needed injection into their offense this weekend.

Tight end David Njoku was designated as questionable by Cleveland ahead of a Week 5 matchup with the Washington Commanders. It's a sign of progress for the star pass catcher who missed the last three games with and ankle injury.

Njoku was limited at practice on Wednesday and Friday this week, while getting an expected day off on Thursday. The 2023 Pro Bowler has appeared in just one game this season, catching four passes for 44 yards in Cleveland's season opening loss to the Cowboys. He left that game in the third quarter with the ankle injury that has kept him out for the last three weeks.

Stefanski also revealed injury designations for two other key offensive players in tackles Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin. The duo that normally bookend the Browns o-line are also listed as questionable.

Two weeks back, Wills made an initial return two weeks ago after a lengthy recovery from a season-ending knee suffered late last season. Wills, however, had to exit the team's Week 3 matchup with the Giants after a taking a hit to the knee in the third quarter, cutting his 2024 debut short.

Meanwhile, that same week, Conklin never got the chance to make his long-awaited return to the field. The 30-year-old had rehabbed from his own season-ending knee injury from Week 1 of last season and looked poised to start at right tackle against New York, only to suffer a hamstring injury late in the week of practice and miss the last two games to boot.

In the two weeks prior, Conklin was listed as questionable but didn't play.

Additional Week 5 injury designations for Cleveland include guard Michael Dunn
and running back Pierre Strong also being questionable for Sunday.

