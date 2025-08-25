Cleveland Browns Could Make Additions to 3 Key Positions
Most of the focus for the Cleveland Browns has been on the quarterback position, and considering the Browns had probably the worst quarterback situation in football last year, that's understandable.
However, Cleveland also has plenty of other holes up and down its roster, which is what you would expect from a team that went just 3-14 last season.
Now that the preseason has concluded, we have a general idea of what the Browns are really going to look like come Week 1, and it's clear that they need considerable work in some areas.
Bleacher Report's Moe Moton has listed Cleveland among five NFL teams that will likely be shopping in the time leading up to the season opener, and he specifically focused on three positiosn for the Browns: cornerback, running back and linebacker.
The Browns could make several moves before Week 1
"The Cleveland Browns may look for depth at cornerback because of the injuries at the position," Moton wrote. "Martin Emerson Jr. tore his Achilles tendon in the first week of training camp, and Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II suffered shoulder injuries this summer. The Browns can also bolster their depth at linebacker as Mohamoud Diabate deals with an undisclosed injury. He didn't participate in the team's final training camp practice. Devin Bush has a December 2 trial date for a domestic violence case."
The Browns' running back situation is a bit more dicey. They drafted both Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson in April, but off-the-field issues have kept the former out of action for now.
"Rookie tailback Quinshon Judkins remains unsigned after facing a misdemeanor domestic battery charge that a prosecutor dismissed a couple of weeks ago. Rookie fourth-rounder Dylan Sampson isn't ready for a significant role," Moton added. "Cleveland needs a veteran to pair with Jerome Ford in the backfield."
The Browns were said to be on the hunt for another halfback, so it would not be surprising to see them make another addition at the position in the coming days.
Cleveland could also use some more proven depth at wide receiver, as well, but the Browns seem intent on rolling with a youth movement behind Jerry Jeudy.