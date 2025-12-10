Browns sign fan favorite to help the defensive line

The Cleveland Browns defensive line took a big hit when tackle Maliek Collins sustained a season-ending quad injury in Week 13.

Now, the club is bringing back a familiar face in hopes of adding some depth to the position.

The Browns are bringing back Maurice Hurst Jr., News 5 Cleveland is reporting, citing league sources. Hurst first played for the Browns during the 2023 season, after signing on for one year as a free agent.

Hurst then signed another one-year deal with Cleveland for 2024, but his campaign was cut short to just eight games due to an injury that landed him on the injured reserve. Before joining the Browns, he missed the whole 2022 season while dealing with a torn bicep.

During his time with the Browns, Hurst started two of the 21 games he played for the franchise, recording 38 combined tackles, 2.0 sacks, eight tackles for a loss, six hits on the quarterback, three passes defended and one fumble recovery. He also made a memorable interception against the Seahawks on a Geno Smith pass, tipping the ball to himself as part of a very athletic play during the 2023 season.

What an interception by Maurice Hurst! pic.twitter.com/SunLDqf0q3 — The Comeback NFL (@TheComebackNFL) October 29, 2023

Hurst would now be expected to play a role in the Browns’ rotation upfront, behind starters Mason Graham -- a first-round rookie -- and Shelby Harris. Other tackles among the group include Mike Hall Jr., Adin Huntington and Sam Kamara. Graham and Hall were listed as questionable in last week’s game against the Titans, but both managed to play; Huntington was inactive.

Cleveland’s defense has been its best unit all year long, by far. The Browns are second best in the NFL with only 272.8 yards allowed per game, and rank first in passing yards allowed per game, with 165.2. However, the team needs some help stopping the run, where they rank 13th, allowing 107.7 yards per game.

Also, there might be some extra motivation in adding another body to help out the defensive line. All-world defensive end Myles Garrett needs just 3.0 sacks through the last four games of the season to break the NFL single-season sack record. Garrett has already produced 20.0 sacks in 13 games, and has stated his goal is to reach 25 for the year.

Hurst was a fifth round draft pick for the then-Oakland Raiders in 2018, out of Michigan. He played three seasons with the Raiders, and one season with the 49ers before missing the 2023 campaign with injury. His best effort came as a rookie when he started 10 games and recorded 4.0 sacks and 31 combined stops, all personal bests.