Cleveland Browns Defender Sends Strong Shedeur Sanders Message
Shedeur Sanders isn't only impressing his teammates on the field, he's also made quite the first impression inside the Cleveland Browns locker room as well.
During an appearance on NFL Network's Good Morning Football this week, veteran cornerback Greg Newsome raved about Sanders' approach during the early stages of his NFL career.
"He's been amazing, a sponge I would say," said Newsome. "It's just crazy that a guy this young with this much notoriety can just handle media and things like that. I think his dad has really taught him how to be that guy in the spotlight and understand what comes with it. And I think he's been doing an incredible job of just learning and getting better each day."
Sanders certainly is used to growing up in the spotlight as the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. That lifestyle has prepared him well to handle all the extra attention that's come his way at the start of his NFL career.
Based off of how the Browns have distributed reps throughout the offseason program, Sanders is currently the fourth quarterback on the depth chart behind the likes of veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.
That said, he's made the most of the opportunities he has been given thus far, and may be in line for more of them come training camp and the preseason if he keeps it up.
In the meantime, he's handled the situation of being a fifth-round pick and stepping into a situation where he has to earn his keep masterfully. His teammates, like Newsome, have noticed.