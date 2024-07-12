Cleveland Browns' Defense Lands Questionable Ranking For 2024
The Cleveland Browns won 11 games last season in spite of having unprecedented instability under center. The Browns sifted through five different starting quarterbacks in 2023, finally settling on Joe Flacco late in the year.
In spite of not exactly getting elite quarterback play and with running back Nick Chubb being sidelined, Cleveland managed to make the playoffs, even while playing in the rugged AFC North division.
The Browns' defense was the primary culprit for their impressive record, ranking No. 1 in the NFL. It is also once again the main reason why some think Cleveland will be a playoff team in 2024.
So you would expect the Browns' defense to be ranked at the top of the charts, right?
Well, not according to Anthony DiBona of Pro Football Network.
DiBona actually has Cleveland's defense ranked second in the NFL behind the New York Jets heading into training camp.
There is nothing wrong with being ranked No. 2. That's still incredibly respectful, especially given all of the fierce defenses around the league.
But given that the Browns boast the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in Myles Garrett and dangerous playmakers at every level of the unit, you would think Cleveland should be No. 1.
That being said, the Jets have a pretty terrific defense themselves. Their defense placed third in 2023, and they actually surrendered less points per game (20.9) than the Browns (21.3).
Of course, yards allowed is typically the best method of measuring just how good a defense is, because field position has a lot to do with how many points you surrender.
In that category, Cleveland was, quite easily, the NFL's best defensive team, giving up just 270.2 yards per game. The next closest was the Kansas City Chiefs at 289.8 (New York allowed 292.3).
The Browns and Jets should both have tremendous defenses once again in 2024. We'll see which unit is superior come the fall.