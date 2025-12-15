Browns' injury bug continues after latest injury jeopardizes offensive line

It has been a rough season for the Cleveland Browns when it comes to the offensive line, as they are facing yet another injury to the unit.

In the Browns' 31-3 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 15, Cleveland dealt with four of its Week 1 starters missing the game, except for Joel Bitonio, who was also banged up and on the injury report going into the game. Guard Teven Jenkins was making his second start of the season and ended up hurting his shoulder in the game.

ESPN Browns reporter Daniel Oyefusi shared that Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski gave an update on Jenkins' status. Jenkins will be day-to-day with the shoulder injury.

Browns OL Teven Jenkins is day to day after aggravating his shoulder injury yesterday, per Kevin Stefanski. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) December 15, 2025

Jenkins has played in all 14 games this season for the Browns, taking 174 snaps on offense and 19 on special teams. He was facing off against the team that drafted him in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Bears.

Cleveland's offensive line is a mess at this point, with three linemen currently sitting on IR, including starting center Ethan Pocic. The Browns were out some key players on the line in the Chicago game, including Jack Conklin and Wyatt Teller.

If Jenkins is not able to do so, the Browns might be turning to rookie seventh-round pick Garrett Dellinger, who was originally selected by the Baltimore Ravens. Dellinger appears in his first-ever NFL game against the Bears, filling in for Jenkins. During the contest, Dellinger took 29 snaps on offense and one on special teams in the loss.

The Browns have a massive problem on the offensive line, as they try to protect their starting rookie quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, from taking any more hits. He had a rough go in the Bears game. Sanders was hit 15 times and sacked five times in the contest.

Cleveland's final three games of the season are going to be fascinating to watch, as now Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees have to play musical chairs with the offensive line to find the right lineup. The Browns have to do whatever it takes to help their young rookie quarterback out and not set him up for failure.

Browns fans are hoping that the Week 15 performance and the rest of the season are graded on a curve for Sanders because, with all the issues with the offensive line, he should not be punished with losing his job for it.