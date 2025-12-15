With NFL history in sight, Myles Garrett remains focused on winning

Myles Garrett continues to creep closer and closer to becoming the NFL’s single season sack leader. He racked up another 1.5 in a loss against the Chicago Bears.

Despite the dominance of Garrett, the team continues to fall further and further in the hole this season, winning just three games to this point.

For Garrett, his goals remain simple. He wants that sack record, and he wants to continue to try and win football games.

When a reporter asked Garrett about being one away from the record, he responded with a simple message.

“It’s always been in sight,” Garrett said.

Garrett stated early he wanted his record-breaking day to come in a win, and he re-emphasized how much he wants to win during the remainder of the season.

“As long as there’s games on the schedule, I’m gonna go out there and try to win,” Garrett said.

Garrett will now have three chances left to try and get one more sack to break the NFL record, and 1.5 to set a new one. The current record is 22.5, held by both T.J. Watt and Michael Strahan.

Against the Bears, Garrett had a third down sack that backed the offense up for a long field goal attempt in bad weather. Chicago’s kicker Cairo Santos missed the kick, and Cleveland’s hopes got to remain alive for a little longer.

Later in the game, Garrett would bring down quarterback Caleb Williams once again while the game was already getting out of hand. Only this time defensive tackle Shelby Harris brought Williams down with Garrett, resulting in a half sack ruling.

The Browns take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills next week, where Garrett will be hoping to either tie or break the record. If he can’t get it done then, Cleveland still has matchups with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals before the year ends.

As far as winning goes, the Browns haven’t been able to do much of it, despite Garrett’s dominance. Against the New England Patriots, Garrett recorded five sacks against Drake Maye. The Browns still got blown out.

A few weeks later Garrett sacked Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens four times, and the Browns still lost, though at least it was a tighter game.

If Garrett is able to get the record, the whole team needs to be fired up and trying to win for him. With all the failure around the team this year, they at least owe Garrett a win on the biggest day of his career.