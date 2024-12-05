Browns Defensive Star Nominated For Prestigious NFL Honor
For the second time in his career, cornerback Denzel Ward was named the Cleveland Browns Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. The award is considered the league's most prestigious honor, recognizing NFL players from all 32 teams who are excelling beyond the game by leaving a positive impact on their respective communities though their off field initiates.
Ward has done just that, through his foundation, Make Them Know Your Name (MTKYN), which he started in 2019, while continuing his involvement with the Cleveland Browns community programming. The 2017 first-round pick started his foundation in honor of his father, Paul G. Ward Jr., who died unexpectedly to cardiac arrest while Ward was attending Ohio State University. MTKYN focuses on preventing heart-related fatalities in communities across the nation by providing the resources necessary to educate people in the various aspects of heart health.
“It’s an honor to be nominated the Walter Payton Man of the Year by the Cleveland Browns and get recognized for one of the most prestigious awards in the league through the hard work my family and I are doing with our Make Them Know Your Name Foundation by helping change lives and prevent families from experiencing what we did”, Ward said via the team. “Special thanks to my mom, who has been with me through and through, doing an amazing job making strides to instill confidence in using CPR and AED kits in addition to putting more into more schools and facilities to make an everlasting impact on others. This award shows the type of character you are off the field, and I am forever grateful for the Browns organization to select me as their nominee for this year.”
One of the recent initiatives of MTKYN saw Ward travel to the Columbus Statehouse to provide written testimonies in support of House Bill 47, which requires all public and non-public charter schools – along with all municipally owned or operated sports and recreational centers to have automatic external defibrillators (AEDs). Ohio Governor Mike DeWine officially signed the bill in July.
Additionally, MTKYN also committed $150,000 to bring over 100 state-of-the-art, lifesaving Avive Connect AEDS to countless organizations and business in the Cleveland community.
As one of the 32 nominees for the award, Ward will receive up to $55,000 and would earn over $260,000 if he's named the winner at the NFL Honors Award Show, which will be live on Thursday, Feb. 6 in the week leading up to the Super Bowl.
Ward, who was voted a captain by his Browns teammates for the first time in his career, will wear a special Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal in recognition of his nomination and his accomplishments on and off the field.