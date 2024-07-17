Browns Deshaun Watson Has Reassuring Thoughts On Amari Cooper Situation
Everyone in Cleveland is wondering whether or not Browns wide receive Amari Cooper will be in attendance when the team opens up training camp at the Greenbrier next week.
After skipping mandatory minicamp back in June seeking a contract extension it's still unclear what Cooper's intentions are for camp. Star quarterback Deshaun Watson provided a reassuring thought for fans on Wednesday, speaking at his foundation's second annual 7-on-7 tournament.
"Amari's gonna be good," Watson asserted. "As far as the other stuff, that's none of my business, I can't get into all that. He knows that we love him and we want him back."
The 30-year-old wideout has been a staple of the Browns offense each of the last two years as he became the first receiver in franchise history to put up back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons. Despite the fact that Cleveland made a point in bolstering the wide receiver room with the trade acquisition of Jerry Jeudy, Cooper raises the position group up a notch as one of the best pass catchers in the NFL.
That's not lost on Watson, who has been in touch with the five-time Pro Bowler throughout the summer.
"Amari's always been there, we know what he can do. He's shown that, he's shown that over the offseason. The brotherhood the love the communication none of that stuff has missed a beat at all."
Cooper clearly has the support of the team during the ongoing contract dispute with the team. And as Watson continues working his way back from shoulder surgery and piece together a bounce-back season, he certainly hopes to have his No. 1 target on hand to help the cause.
The next week will be telling. If Cooper doesn't show up when the team reports to Berea before hitting the road for the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia things could be become at least a little more concerning.