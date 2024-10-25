Browns Linked To Intriguing QB Trade
The Cleveland Browns obviously have an issue at quarterback, as Deshaun Watson is now out for the season and his future with the team is in doubt.
Yes, the Browns will be employing Jameis Winston under center for the time being, but he hardly seems like a long-term solution in Cleveland.
Could the Browns explore the trade market?
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox thinks so, and he has identified Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker as a potential candidate for the Browns.
"The Browns may—and should—target a quarterback prospect in the 2025 draft," Knox wrote. "However, acquiring Hooker would give them another quarterback on a rookie contract to compete with Dorian Thompson-Robinson and the prospect-to-be-named."
Knox even suggests that Cleveland could offer edge rusher Za'Darius Smith to the Lions in a potential trade, and given that Detroit has been rumored to be interested in Smith, that would certainly make sense.
Hooker, who played his collegiate football at the University of Tennessee, was selected by the Lions in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
The 26-year-old did not at all during his rookie campaign, and he has thrown just two passes in 2024. However, he was a very impressive prospect at Tennessee, amassing 58 passing touchdowns and just five interceptions during two seasons with the Volunteers.
That is certainly an impressive ratio, and he also demonstrated dual-threat capabilities to boot, racking up 1,046 yards and 10 scores as a rusher during that span.
Hooker began his collegiate career at Virginia Tech in 2018, but transferred to Tennessee in 2021.