Cleveland Browns Fire Notable Offensive Assistants
The Cleveland Browns wasted no time trying to put a cataclysmic 2024 season behind them.
Just over 12 hours after the Browns season came to an end via a 35-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, multiple reports confirmed that the team. parted ways with offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and offensive line coach Andy Dickerson.
Dorsey came to Cleveland last offseason after the team parted ways with former OC Alex Van Pelt. He was tasked with building an offense that would bring out the best in star quarterback Deshaun Watson. Instead, his system, which blended key concepts of Dorsey's philosophy with head coach Kevin Stefanski's west coast system, produced one of the worst offenses in NFL history for the first seven weeks of the season.
During that stretch of 2024 campaign, Stefanski was responsible for calling the plays, as he's done the previous four seasons with the franchise, but with the team at 1-6 he handed those responsibilities over to Dorsey. While the offense was given a brief spark with Dorsey and veteran backup QB Jameis Winston pulling the strings, it was short-lived. Winston's turnovers became too much for the Browns to overcome over the course of the next six games.
Two thrilling wins wasn't enough for Winston to maintain the job and Stefanski pivoted to starting 2023 fifth-round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson for two of the final two games. For Week 18 they gave Bailey Zappe – who they signed after Deshaun Watson's suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 7 – a spin, with similar results as Thompson-Robinson and Watson.
Dorsey's departure also comes with the firing of Dickerson, who also joined the Browns staff last offseason, after the team allowed legendary o-line coach Bill Callahan out of his contract to coach with his son, Brian, who took the Tennessee Titans head coaching job.
Without Callahan, Cleveland's o-line showed signs of major regression in 2024, resulting in former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who was working with Cleveland as a consultant, to oversee much of the o-line practice sessions late in the season.
These two moves may be the first of others to come in what is an offseason filled with questions for the Browns. Stefanski is expected to meet with the media on Sunday morning to reflect on the season and look ahead to a critical offseason.