Browns star rookies nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week despite tough loss to Titans

This season, when the Cleveland Browns' backs were up against the wall, they have leaned heavily on their rookie draft class to get the job done, and while the results aren't there in the win column, it isn't because of them.

WEWS reporter Camryn Justice shared that Browns rookies Shedeur Sanders and Harold Fannin Jr. have been nominated for the NFL's Rookie of the Week. Both guys were instrumental in the team coming within two points of the Tennessee Titans as the Browns lost 31-29 in Week 14 action.

Sanders had a career game as he completed 23 of 42 passes for 364 yards and three touchdowns to one interception. He also added a team-high 29 rushing yards and another score in the loss.

Fannin also had a career game for himself as he eclipsed the 100-yard mark for the first time in his young career. He finished the contest with eight receptions on 11 targets for 114 yards and one touchdown.

It's been an excellent season for both rookies, as Fannin has found himself to be the number one target in the Browns' offense. While Sanders only recently started, he has improved each week for the Browns and earned himself the starting job for the rest of the season.

In four games, Sanders has completed 52.4% of the passes for 769 yards and five touchdowns to three interceptions. He's also rushed for 50 yards on eight attempts and one touchdown.

Fannin is putting up stellar numbers for a rookie tight end, with 59 catches on 85 targets for 619 yards and four touchdowns. He's run five times for 10 yards as well.

While this season has not gone the way the Browns were hoping, it did show that general manager Andrew Berry and the organization did a masterful job in the draft, finding great talent. Besides Sanders and Fannin, their leading rusher is rookie Quinshon Judkins, their leading tackler is rookie Carson Schwesinger, and one of their top run stoppers is rookie Mason Graham. Not to mention, rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel was efficient at protecting the football in his starts.

Nearly every rookie from Cleveland's draft class has stepped up in some way and is only getting better. The future truly does look bright for a team that could use a few more young pieces. It may not come together right away, but they have a lot of the foundation in place to make a run in the next year or two.