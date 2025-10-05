Cleveland Browns get positive injury news on two important players ahead of Sunday morning
The Cleveland Browns finally had some injury news go their way ahead of Sunday morning’s matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.
The team has made the decision to bench Joe Flacco in favor of rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who will have some ample protection in this matchup.
The Browns activated Jack Conklin, who has not played since the first half of Week 1’s loss against the Cincinnati Bengals due to an elbow injury. Conklin is projected to start at right tackle for the Browns on Sunday against the Vikings, protecting Gabriel in his first career start.
Also, the Browns will have cornerback Greg Newsome available, who was questionable coming into this matchup. While Carson Wentz will start at quarterback for the Vikings due to J.J. McCarthy’s injury, it will be all hands on deck for Jim Schwartz’s defense to ensure Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison do not get loose.
Gabriel, the left-handed quarterback, will make NFL history as the first ever rookie passer to make his debut in an international game. Mercifully, his blindside will be protected with Conklin healthy enough to play this game.
Ahead of this matchup, much has been made about Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, a Bill Belichick disciple who is known for disguising coverages and making life tremendously difficult on young quarterbacks. Gabriel has a lot of starting experience across college football, so pair his wisdom with a solid blindside protection and Cleveland could be set up for a sound day offensively.
The Browns looked to Gabriel sooner than they would have liked. Flacco’s offense just was not cutting it. If Gabriel can provide a spark, it will be a welcomed addition. Cleveland’s defense has been one of the best in the NFL, but the offense has been so putrid that it has not mattered. Gabriel’s mobility should be an upgrade from Flacco, especially with Conklin back on the right side of the offensive line.
For the Browns, other game day scratches include offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas, who was starting in place of Conklin but failed horrendously at protecting Flacco. Newly acquired offensive lineman Thayer Munford Jr. is inactive as well as offensive guard Zak Zinter.
The Browns also will not have running back Raheim Sanders and safety Damontae Kazee. Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. will remain inactive and did not travel with the team to London as he recovers from a knee injury suffered in Week 18 last season.
It feels like Cleveland is getting healthy at an important time. The Browns will play Sunday morning’s game in London, but the schedule is unforgiving. They have to travel to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers who are currently on top of the AFC North.