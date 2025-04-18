Browns Have Already Been Scouting 2026 NFL Draft Quarterback Talent
Finding a franchise quarterback is a methodical process. Which is why Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam made it clear a few weeks back at the NFL owners' meetings that they won't force the issue by overdrafting one on draft weekend.
Consensus in NFL circles suggests that this is a down year for quarterbacks in general, with Miami's Cam Ward emerging as the only signal-caller worthy of going No. 1 overall. The expectation is that he will be the first player off the board next week.
Where the other quarterbacks go is anyone's guess, with plenty of debate over whether or not the next-best QB, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, is a first-round player or a second-round project. With so much variance, it makes sense that Cleveland doesn't feel the need to reach.
There's also the fact that teams are already anticipating next year's class to be much better with names like Arch Manning, Drew Allar and Lanorris Sellers projected to headline a talented group of prospects.
The mere existence of next year's class will definitely impact how some teams approach the QB position in this year's draft. It may even be influencing the Browns' decision-making process.
As Cleveland's general manager Andrew Berry admitted on Thursday, his staff is always scouting quarterbacks a year ahead.
"Particularly with quarterback, we do look at those classes two years at a time as opposed to one year at a time," said Berry "So it is something that we think about, but there's also a lot that changes from year to year."
As Berry eluded to, even if the Browns like next year's crop of QBs more, there is still a lot that has to play out between now and the 2026 NFL Draft. Berry and company can't possibly know where they'll be drafting next April or which quarterbacks they'd be considering.
"It's not like that can necessarily be set in stone," added Berry. "Players take a step forward in their growth, some take a step back and some come out of nowhere. So we can't necessarily use that as a hard and fast rule, but it is something that we like to have, like to think about in the background."
The fact that the 2026 quarterbacks are at least on the mind of the Browns on draft night is notable, though, proving that it could even slightly influence the team's decision-making process, when it comes to solving their QB dilemma.