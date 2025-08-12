Cleveland Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Sets Timeline on Naming Starting QB
There is no doubt on what the biggest question surrounding the Cleveland Browns this season has been.
The preseason slate has begun and the Browns are still evaluating the quarterback position ahead of the start of the regular season.
The quarterback room has dealt with different injuries along with a duo of rookies who are adjusting to the NFL. As of now, there is no sense on who the quarterback will be when the Browns take the field on Sept. 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
According to Browns' insider Mary Kay Cabot, a decision might be coming soon.
Cabot reported that Browns' head coach Kevin Stefanski could be nearing a decision and it could come as soon as after the second preseason game.
"Browns Kevin Stefanski said he's thinking about when to name his Week 1 starter, and will decide after this Philly trip when to announce it."- Mary Kay Cabot
The Browns will take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday in the second preseason game of the year.
Cleveland will return home for the final preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Aug. 23. It would make sense for Stefanski to have the starting quarterback named before the final preseason game.
Kevin Stefanski Leaning Toward Veteran?
The Shedeur Sanders hype train did not slow down as the preseason kicked off.
Sanders got a majority of work in the first game with other quarterbacks dealing with injuries. After a slow start, Sanders finished 14-for-23 for 138 yards and two touchdowns during the Browns' 30-10 win.
As the team prepares for the second week of the preseason, Sanders remains fourth on the depth chart.
Joe Flacco continues to be slated as QB1 followed by Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel. Both Gabriel and Pickett are working their way back to practice.
Gabriel is expected to rejoin 11-on-11 drills this week while Pickett is a bit further away returning to action.
It looks as though Flacco is the favorite to land the starting job. In 2023, Flacco led the Browns into the postseason with a strong finish to the year but is a 40-year-old quarterback the best route for the organization?
It is an interesting strategy for the Browns to draft two quarterbacks in three rounds just to go with a veteran option like Flacco.
For now, we might have a timeline for when the official word will be announced.