Browns Insider Gets Brutally Honest on Shedeur Sanders Conspiracy
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders has once again taken center stage before the NFL regular season has even started, and it's all because of what happened in a preseason game over the weekend.
After entering the contest in the second half, Sanders went 3-for-6 with 14 yards before being pulled in favor of Tyler Huntley, who was cut by the Browns the very next day.
Naturally, social media lit up following Kevin Stefanski's decision to remove Sanders from the game, with Skip Bayless in particular ripping Cleveland and warning Sanders to leave the Browns.
Well, Browns insider Jason Lloyd is tired of the drama and took to his own social media account to provide his very candid thoughts on the Sanders situation, and let's just say he didn't hold back.
"We are witnessing why 31 teams passed on Shedeur multiple times," Lloyd wrote on X. "The conspiracy theories/sabotage stuff is absurd. He just isn’t good enough yet and isn’t ready to be a starting QB. Teams saw that early and wanted no part of this nonsense. It’s not anymore complicated than that."
What will become of Shedeur Sanders in Cleveland?
Sanders was expected by many to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft back in April, but instead, he slipped all the way to the fifth round, where the Browns traded up to acquire him. And if Cleveland didn't take him, who knows where Sanders would have landed?
The 23-year-old marked the second quarterback the Browns selected in the draft, as they also took Dillon Gabriel in Round 3.
Sanders is pretty clearly fourth on Cleveland's quarterback depth chart behind Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Gabriel. Flacco was named the Week 1 starter, but even if he falters, it seems rather obvious that Gabriel will be the top choice to succeed the 40-year-old veteran.
Is there a chance that Sanders plays in 2025? Perhaps, but it also does not appear that the Browns are viewing the Colorado Buffaloes alum as a potential franchise quarterback.