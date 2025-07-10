Browns Insider Shares Major News About Kevin Stefanski
After a 3-14 season it would be safe to assume any coach would enter the following campaign on a bit of a hot seat. Cleveland Browns head man Kevin Stefanski is certainly not exempt to that conversation.
And while some may assume he's entering the 2025 campaign feeling the heat, one Browns insider sees the upcoming season differently as far as Stefanski's job security is concerned.
"If you really understand and know what this team is doing right now, then I think you can kind of remove him from the hot seat this year," Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com said during a guest appearance on 92.3 The Fan's Ken Carman show with Anthony Lima.
"Even at the owners' meetings, Jimmy Haslam basically said, it's not that I think he's giving Kevin and Andrew [Berry] any kind of pass for this season by any stretch, but by the same token, they're looking at this as a two-year plan to find their quarterback of the future."
Cabot went on to call 2025 a "season of exploration" for the franchise, while also trying to win some games in the middle of this transitional phase.
One of the most prominent quotes from Haslam at the owners' meetings in March was that the team took a "big swing and a miss" on Deshaun Watson, that they now have to "dig themselves out of." Those comments were some of the most notable in terms of suggesting the Browns current regime is going to have some time to fix things.
Ultimately, as Cabot made clear, anything is possible and if Cleveland has another disastrous three or fewer-win season this fall, it could leave either of Stefanski or Berry facing the axe. As things stand right now though, it feels as though the duo will get a chance to recover from the Watson debacle even beyond 2025.