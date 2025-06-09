Cleveland Browns Make 2 Roster Moves on Monday
The Cleveland Browns made two roster moves Monday, signing offensive tackle Jackson Barton to add depth at the position, and waiving rookie center Justin Osborne with an injury designation.
Barton originally entered the league as a seventh-round draft pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2019. While he has been with several organizations, his lone regular season game action came with the Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals, where he accumulated 13 career appearances and two starts.
Barton ended the 2024 season on injured reserve with the Cardinals, but is believed to have fully recovered from his ankle injury. The former University of Utah lineman brings experience working in numerous offensive systems, which should prove to be an asset over the offseason as the Browns evaluate talent and build depth through competition during training camp.
Parting ways with Osborne was the team's corresponding move. Cleveland signed Osborne, a promising center out of SMU, as an undrafted free agent in May. With the injury designation, Osbourne will likely clear waivers and revert to the Browns' Injured Reserve list, allowing him to rehab with the team.
For the Browns, this is a low-risk transaction with the potential to improve the roster. Adding a lineman like Barton—who turns 30 years old in August—provides Cleveland with insurance on the offensive line and gives the coaching staff another player to evaluate as they work toward finalizing the 53-man roster for the regular season.