Browns Legend Dishes On Potential Rift Between Deshaun Watson, Teammate
During the Cleveland Browns loss to the Dallas Cowboys this past Sunday, a rather interesting exchange took place.
On one play, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson fumbled, and offensive lineman Joel Bitonio recovered. Bitonio was then seen refusing help from his signal-caller when Watson tried to help him up.
As a result, some have wondered about a potential rift between Watson and Bitonio, but legendary Cleveland offensive lineman is telling everyone to cool their jets.
"Big old offensive lineman are like turtles; we can't get up unless we roll over and do the 'push-up to kneel to stand' routine," Thomas wrote on his X account. "Achy backs, big bellies, lots of bracing on our knees and ankles: it's nearly impossible to help us up like that, we just can't bend like the skinny skill guys."
Thomas added he has no idea "whether Joel loves Deshaun or hates Deshaun" but that the exchange "doesn't tell you anything."
It's also entirely possible that Bitonio was merely frustrated. After all, the Browns got absolutely plastered by the Cowboys, and there really weren't many—if any—positive signs for Cleveland.
Thomas played 11 seasons for the Browns between 2007 and 2017, making 10 trips to the Pro Bowl while also earning six First-Team All-Pro selections.
The University of Wisconsin product made the Hall of Fame for his efforts.
Meanwhile, Bitonio is the best offensive lineman Cleveland has had since Thomas and was a teammate of Thomas for four seasons.
Bitonio was drafted by the Browns in 2014 and has made six straight Pro Bowl appearances. He has also notched First-Team All-Pro honors twice.