Cleveland Browns' Kevin Stefanski Gets Brutally Honest On Deshaun Watson
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson struggled once again on Sunday, going 21-for-37 with 196 yards and a couple of touchdowns in his team's loss to the New York Giants.
His numbers weren't terrible, as he posted an 89.5 passer rating. However, he completed just 56.8 percent of his passes, and he didn't show much improvement.
After the game, however, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski offered a defense of his signal-caller, taking responsibility for his struggles.
"Obviously Deshaun gives you everything he has," Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. "He can't get sacked that many times, can't get hit that many times. That's not good enough, and that's on me and that's on us to get that fixed."
Cleveland allowed eight sacks to the Giants, and while New York has a fine pass rush, that is still unacceptable. The Browns also suffered numerous injuries along their offensive line throughout the game, which certainly made life more difficult.
That being said, it won't make the backlash against Watson any easier.
Watson is now in his third year with the Browns, and he still has yet to show that he can be their franchise quarterback moving forward.
For that reason, fans are understandably frustrated, and they probably aren't going to give him much of a reprieve just because the offensive line wasn't up to snuff.
Ironically enough, Cleveland's offensive line was considered a major strength for the team going into the season.
The Browns will aim to get back on track when they head on the road to battle the Las Vegas Raiders next Sunday.