Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger should have DROY award locked up

The Browns may be sitting at the very bottom of an underwhelming AFC North division, but the season has its bright spots sprinkled into it.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders is the notable bright spot of the season. Sanders threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns in the loss against the Tennessee Titans Sunday afternoon. He also ran for a touchdown to cap off the performance. Head coach Kevin Stefanski named Sanders the starter for the rest of the season.

Running back Quinshon Judskins has also enjoyed a successful rookie season despite the ten regular season losses through 13 games. Through 12 active games, Judkins has ran for 784 yards and seven touchdowns.

The second-round running back out of Ohio State University also hasn't fumbled this season. Linebacker out of UCLA Carson Schwesinger is arguably the brightest spot of them all and it needs to be talked about more.

Nov 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Schwesinger leads all rookies

The Browns have been able to draft most positions on the field consistently. Quarterback has been a position group Cleveland front offices have struggled with but Browns front offices are historically good drafters of the defensive side. Defensive back Denzel Ward, defensive end Myles Garrett, defensive tackle Mason Graham, and now linebacker Carson Schwesinger were all drafted by the Browns.

Schewsinger, 22, was drafted with the first pick of the second round this past draft out of UCLA. The linebacker stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs 242 pounds. He leads all rookies in tackles and is on pace for 156 tackles on the season. Schwesinger currently sits at 119 total combined tackles through thirteen games and has a firm grasp of the defensive rookie of the year award.

"Schwesinger (-550) had a team-high 10 tackles against the run, a run stuff and a team-high four pressures on just seven pass rushes in Week 14 loss against the Titans...Schwesinger leads all rookies in run tackles, run stuffs and run stops for an unsuccessful offensive play." ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime

You would have to bet $550 just to profit $100 off of Schwesinger winning the defensive rookie of the year award.

The only person with somewhat of a chance to catch Schwesinger in the race for the award is Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori. His odds of winning the defensive rookie of the year award are currently set at +500. The 6-foot-3 safety out of South Carolina actually pressures the quarterback successfully 26% of the time he attempts to do so.

Schwesinger led Cleveland's defense against Tennessee

The rookie is already leading his own peers in major stat categories on a game-by-game basis. Schwesinger led the Browns in combined tackles against the Titans with 13. The run-stopping specialist collected ten of those 13 tackles on run attempts.

The former UCLA linebacker also has two interceptions in his rookie NFL season. He's proven he can not only run into a gap fearlessly, but he's proven he has the IQ and hand-eye coordination to stay ready for anything that comes his way.