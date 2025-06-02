Browns' Kevin Stefanski Drops Bold Claim on Sleeper Weapon
The wide receiver position remains one of the most uncertain for the Cleveland Browns leading up to the 2025 season.
Pro Bowler Jerry Jeudy headlines the group coming off the first 1,000-yard season of his career. Then there's 2023 third-round pick Cedric Tillman enters this season with high expectations as he assumes a role as the other outside option.
The rest of the group is made up of an assortment of young unproven talents and a couple of veterans in Diontae Johnson and DeAndre Carter who may or may not become reliable weapons in Cleveland's offense.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski knows wide receiver is an area where they're going to need somebody to seize an opportunity.
"We're gonna need some young guys to step up," admitted Stefanski during an interview with 92.3 The Fan's Baskin and Phelps on Monday from the Cleveland Browns Foundations annual golf outing.
As Stefanski continued, he seemed to express confidence that Johnson in particular will play a big role in their offensive plans.
"And then Diontae Johnson's a player that we've seen first hand, he can really be some trouble for that defensive back because this guy can fly, he can run," he added.
It makes sense that Stefanski has high hopes for Johnson, considering he coached against him during four of his five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Johnson racked up 391 receptions, 4,363 yards and 25 touchdowns in those years in Pittsburgh, including posting a 1,161-yard, eight-touchdown campaign in 2021, which earned him Pro Bowl recognition.
As a third-round pick out of the MAC, Johnson has exceeded expectations in the NFL. Last offseason, though, his own antics saw him traded from the Steelers to the Panthers in March. He then spent the 2024 campaign bouncing around between three different teams in Carolina, Baltimore and Houston.
Questions remain about his attitude, a narrative he'll have to dispel in the coming months if he hopes to stick with Cleveland. This very well may be his last shot in the NFL if he doesn't. Given the Browns lack of talent at the wide receiver position, they could certainly use a focused Johnson.