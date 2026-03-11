Cleveland Browns Biggest Roster Hole That Still Hasn't Been Addressed

The Cleveland Browns have made a strong push to bolster their offensive line in the early days of the NFL legal tampering period. Last week, they traded a 2026 fifth-round pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for right tackle Tytus Howard.

Additionally, they struck deals with free agent guard Zion Johnson of the Los Angeles Chargers and Elgton Jenkins of the Green Bay Packers, who has the versatility to play either guard or center, while also re-signing Teven Jenkins.

Cleveland is likely to have five new starting offensive linemen in the first week of the NFL season compared to what they had in Week 1 last season. While the Browns are making a strong effort to improve their offensive line, they still haven't addressed another significant area of weakness.

Cleveland still hasn't added a wide receiver

The Browns are in desperate need of a high-caliber wide receiver, just as they needed offensive linemen. However, through the first two days of free agency, they haven't made any moves to bring in a quality wideout.

It's kind of surprising that the Browns haven't secured any wide receivers yet, considering general manager Andrew Berry has been adept at bringing in top talent through trades in previous years, such as Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore and Jerry Jeudy.

Cleveland could have seized the opportunity to trade for a veteran wide receiver without spending too much draft capital. The Pittsburgh Steelers recently acquired Michael Pittman Jr. from the Indianapolis Colts in a pick swap that involved a sixth-round and a seventh-round pick. The Browns would have needed to offer Pittman a contract extension, similar to what the Steelers did when they secured him with a three-year, $59 million deal. This might be one reason the Browns chose not to pursue him.

The Browns might be holding off until the initial wave of wide receivers signs with teams before making their move. They could also explore trading for a receiver from a team that adds additional talent and is then open to parting with some of its current players.

Another option for the Browns could be to forgo signing a veteran wide receiver altogether and instead focus on the NFL Draft, where they hold the No. 6 and No. 24 picks in the first round. They may consider selecting a receiver with one of those picks, and then possibly grab another in the second or third round, shaping their wide receiver room for the upcoming season.