Browns' Kevin Stefanski Makes Surprising Appearance on Notable List
If Cleveland Browns' owners, Jimmy and Dee Haslam wanted to fire Kevin Stefanski, they had their opportunity to do it after a 3-14 campaign in 2024. For plenty of other coaches, such an embarrassing season would be more than enough to move on from the five-year head man.
Instead, Stefanski is back in 2025, looking to right the ship in the aftermath of the disastrous Deshaun Watson trade and help blaze a new future for the franchise. For some fans, the Brownshead coach has run his course, but in league circles, he's one of the more respected coaches in the NFL.
PFF's Dalton Wasserman gave credence to that in his latest piece, which ranked the league's top 10 returning coaches in 2025. Cleveland's head man earned the No. 10 spot on Wasserman's list. His explanation:
Stefanski has dealt with a cascade of issues in Cleveland, particularly surrounding the Deshaun Watson trade and subsequent contract extension. However, the two-time NFL Coach of the Year deserves respect as someone who gets his team to compete regardless of the circumstances.
Stefanski broke the Browns' long playoff drought in 2020 and picked up the franchise’s first playoff win since reentering the league in 1999. He also led a surge to the postseason in 2023 with Joe Flacco as his quarterback from Week 14 onward. Stefanski has proven he can succeed if given even adequate offensive tools. The team just needs to provide him with that to complement its excellent defense.
Stefanski found himself among some elite company. Including two other coaches from his own division. The Chiefs' Andy Reid, Broncos' Sean Payton, Rams' Sean McVay Ravens' John Harbaugh and Steelers' Mike Tomlin made up the top five of the list. Jim Harbaugh of the Chargers, Kyle Shanahan of the 49ers, Nick Sirianni of the Eagles and Dan Campbell of the Lions rounded out the 6-9 slots.
Of the 10 coaches ranked, only Stefanski and Campbell haven't either led their team to a Super Bowl appearance or won one. Stefanski speifically is also the only one featured with two AP Coach of the Year awards.