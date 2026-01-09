Kevin Stefanski officially completes interview with top Browns rival

The Cleveland Browns made the expected move to fire Kevin Stefanski earlier this week. He has since wasted no time looking for a new job.

He has interviewed with the New York Giants and just today took an interview with a top Browns rival.

We have completed an interview with Kevin Stefanski for our head coach position. pic.twitter.com/qKGesoMDUr — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 9, 2026

The Baltimore Ravens made the surprising move to let go of John Harbaugh, drastically shaking up the NFL coaching carousel. Stefanski is arguably the top available candidate next to Harbaugh, which is why the Ravens brought him in.

It makes perfect sense why Stefanski would be interested in the Ravens job. Before the job opened, he was looking at teams like the Giants, Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, and Atlanta Falcons as top potential landing spots. Now he is interviewing for a team that features a two-time MVP at quarterback in Lamar Jackson.

It is fair to note he could be paired with Cam Ward in Tennessee or likely Fernando Mendoza in Las Vegas. Yet both franchises mirror the Browns in terms of recent success and overal organizational dysfunction. The Ravens, meanwhile, offer an organization with Super Bowl expectations right away.

Browns fans may have mixed feelings about Stefanski potentially joining the Ravens. But he was fired so it only makes sense to seek the best possible opportunity. Him going to Baltimore and succeeding would just be another strike against the Haslams as an ownership group.

The Browns are in a tough spot as they arguably fired the top available candidate. The best-case scenario would be hiring Harbaugh, but it remains to be seen if he would even want to come to Cleveland after seeing how the team has been for the past two decades. Mike McDaniel is another top name to keep an eye on as well.

Stefanski going to Baltimore and winning right away would be an absolute gut punch to Browns fans. That becomes even more true if Andrew Berry fails to build a winning roster very soon. History shows us keeping a GM while firing a head coach is not always a great strategy. If anything, it puts the GM on the hot seat right away.

The Browns have been out of the head coach rumor mill since 2020. But fans have not forgotten just how drastically things change on a daily basis. A week ago, Stefanski was preparing to coach the Browns. Now, he may be preparing to coach against them twice on an annual basis.