Cleveland Browns' Key Defensive Piece Sidelined With Injury
Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Shelby Harris will be sidelined with an injury for the second straight day on Thursday, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.
Harris' injury is not believed to be serious, but with fellow defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson also out after a knee scope, this is certainly a bit disconcerting.
Cabot did not reveal the extent of Harris' injury, nor did she specify exactly what is wrong with the veteran.
Meanwhile, edge rusher Za'Darius Smith will be back at Browns practice after missing two days due to a personal reason.
Cleveland signed Harris in August 2023. In spite of his late addition, Harris went on to play a significant role with the Browns last season, appearing in every game and registering 28 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
Harris also secured a solid 70.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.
Fortunately, Cleveland has considerable depth along its defensive line, but with Harris being penciled in as a starter, an injury is obviously not what you want to hear.
Like the old adage goes: depth is great until you have to use it.
Harris played a significant role in helping the Browns post the NFL's No. 1-ranked defense last year.
The 32-year-old was originally selected by the Oakland Raiders in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He spent two seasons with the Raiders before linking up with the Denver Broncos for five years, where he established himself as a fine interior pass rusher.
Harris then joined the Seattle Seahawks for one season before ultimately signing with Cleveland last summer.