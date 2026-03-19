What the Cleveland Browns’ Pre-Draft Visits Are Telling Us About the Offensive Line

Before the offseason began, one of the hottest topics regarding the Cleveland Browns was the monumental challenge up ahead, in trying to replace up to four starters on the offensive line, along with a handful of backups.

Fast forward to the team’s current situation, and while the Browns have worked extensively to replenish those four positions, including the re-signing of one of its own free agents, Cleveland is set to replace that fifth spot along the offensive line, the one that was supposed to be set.

One look at the players that have met with the Browns either during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine and/or the Top 30 pre-draft visits will tell you all you need to know about Cleveland’s left tackle spot and Dawand Jones’ extremely tenuous hold on the position.

During the Combine, the Browns met with offensive tackles Kadyn Proctor from Alabama, Caleb Lomu from Utah, Blake Miller from Clemson, and Francis Mauigoa and Markel Bell from Miami. Bell already visited team headquarters on a Top-30 visit, as well.

Cleveland -- which currently holds two first round selections -- also sent a pair of scouts to Georgia’s pro day, where left tackle Monroe Freeling showcased his abilities, per ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi, and had representation at Clemson’s and Utah’s pro days, as well. We should expect the same for the upcoming pro days at Miami and Alabama, at the very least.

Do you know which position group has been conspicuously absent during these pre-draft meetings? Interior linemen. Apparently, Georgia’s Micah Morris is the only guard that has met with the team over the past weeks, and that happened in Indy, during the Combine, before Cleveland went on a free agency spending spree that included the signing of Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins, plus the re-signing of Teven Jenkins, presumably becoming the team’s three starters on the inside for next year.

Their deals arrived right after the Browns agreed to acquire right tackle Tytus Howard from the Texans, another new face who’s likely already penciled in as a starter for 2026. And, we can’t forget that the door hasn’t shut definitely on a Joel Bitonio return, no matter how improbable it may seem now after his previous contract void.

So, with all four positions vacated by Bitonio, Ethan Pocic, Wyatt Teller and Jack Conklin becoming free agents, along with backup Cam Robinson, the team has been very deliberate in doing their due diligence on the offensive tackle position.

Why Dawand Jones’ hold on the starting job as left tackle is at risk

Jones is coming off a season ending knee injury that limited him to just the first three contests last year. That came after a broken fibula ended his 2024 campaign after 10 games.

Not too long ago, Jones looked like an heir apparent for Conklin on the right side, and that could still be true today, if Howard gets kicked in at guard, which is a possibility. However, Jones was pressed into action on the left side in place of Jedrick Wills, and stayed there due primarily to a lack of better options.

While getting back to speed on the health front should be Jones’ priority, we shouldn’t count him out of the race on the right side of the line, the same side where he played at Ohio State.

That would, in turn, leave a hole the size of Lake Eerie on the left side, which explains why the Browns have invested so much time on prospects for that spot. An O-line made up of a rookie at left tackle, Zion Johnson at left guard, Elgton Jenkins at center, Tytus Howard at right guard and Dawand Jones at right tackle could very much be at play, while keeping Teven Jenkins as a backup for several of those spots.

The public opinion seems to agree that Cleveland will take an offensive tackle and a wide receiver in the first round. The Browns could also take a second offensive lineman later, like Bell. Either way, whomever they select come April will surely get the first shot at left tackle.

But by no means should we consider that Jones can’t and/or won’t fight for another spot, as long as he’s completely recovered from the injury that robbed him most of the 2025 campaign.