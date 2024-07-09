Browns Legend Bernie Kosar Reveals Troubling Health Diagnosis
Cleveland Browns legend Bernie Kosar revealed some unfortunate health news in an exclusive interview with Cleveland Magazine released on Tuesday.
The 60-year-old shared that he's currently on a liver transplant list as he battles cirrhosis of the liver, while also showing signs of Parkinson's disorder. According to Kosar's specialist, Dr. Anthony Post, who serves as a hematologist at University Hospitals, the retired Browns QB has shown improvements in regards to his liver since being placed on the transplant list earlier this year.
While dealing with that diagnosis, Kosar says he was also diagnosed with diagnosed with Parkinson’s by an independent NFL doctor back in February as well.
In typical Kosar fashion, he expressed positive vibes despite the unfortunate news.
"I strongly believe in the power of positive thinking,’’ he told Cleveland Magazine. "For me, it’s not just a slogan. I believe that positive energy can be manifested in our brains, and I love to live in the space of positivity. I want to think about things that are helpful. It sounds like I’m getting on a soap box here, but I visualize good health. It’s not so much that I’m trying to sell it to myself, or that I’m in denial, as it is choosing to be positive. Because everybody’s got something. We’ve all got health issues to some degree, we all have bumps in the road.’’
Kosar rose to prominence as the Browns quarterback in the late 1980s when he led the franchise to three AFC Championship game appearances from between 1986-1989.
The interview with Cleveland Magazine is the first of a two part story with Kosar about his ongoing health struggles.