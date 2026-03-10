Why Replacing David Njoku in Free Agency Should Be a Big Priority for Browns

The Cleveland Browns are in position this offseason to significantly upgrade their offense in hopes of competing during the 2026 season.

The Browns don’t have quite as much cap space this offseason as they will next year, even after the restructuring of quarterback Deshaun Watson. This however won’t hinder their plans to add offensive weapons for whoever their starting quarterback is this summer.

While the offensive line and wide receiver groups are the most glaring needs for upgraded talent, one other position could also use a boost—one that contributes to both units.

Cleveland’s tight end group remains relatively thin outside of their exciting young talent, Harold Fannin Jr. With David Njoku’s departure in free agency, it’ll be crucial for the Browns to find a replacement who can both catch passes and block in the run and play-action game.

Here’s why replacing David Njoku in Cleveland’s offense will be a key priority heading into this season—and how they could replicate his productivity.

Why is it so important?

One of the most well-known aspects of a Todd Monken offense is its ability to score points, especially with offensive coordinator Travis Switzer on board. While Cleveland has several players who can contribute to that scoring, the need for another big receiving threat is glaring.

Njoku was one of Cleveland’s most important offensive threats since his 2017 draft. He served as the Browns' primary tight end for all nine seasons, aside from his injury-riddled 2019 that sidelined him for 12 games.

Even with injuries, Njoku provided reliable receiving production regardless of quarterback, bringing red-zone efficiency and veteran leadership the team always needed in the locker room.

While never amassing more than 882 receiving yards in a season, Njoku ranks second in Cleveland Browns tight end history with 384 receptions, 4,062 yards, and 34 touchdowns, only behind Hall of Famer Ozzie Newsome.

Njoku was integral to the Browns' playoff runs in 2020 and 2023, becoming a reliable receiving threat for Baker Mayfield in 2020 and developing quick chemistry with Joe Flacco in 2023. Finding a replacement to replicate such sustained efficiency will be a top priority for Cleveland.

How Can the Browns Replace Njoku?

Replacing David Njoku on the Browns' offense won’t be easy—even though his 2025 role was among his career lows. Standout rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. will see increased production, as could Blake Whiteheart, but Cleveland still needs a reliable second option for both run and pass games.

The free agency market offers several veteran tight end options that could fill Njoku's void in Cleveland. Some available options make more sense for the Browns than others, but if they want to improve in 2025, these players could find a home there.

Veteran tight end Darren Waller, now 33, would provide the Browns a veteran mind to assist their young offensive players while impacting the receiving game with red-zone reliability.

Titans tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo brings experience and explosiveness—not to mention he’s only 26. Cleveland could get significantly younger than Njoku while boosting production, letting Fannin and Okonkwo split time or play side-by-side. This adds a legit receiving option cheaper than a pricey free-agent wide receiver.

Any route Cleveland takes will come with a price, but for the right one, surveying the market for David Njoku’s successor could prove worthwhile for the Browns.