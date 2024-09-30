Cleveland Browns Linked To Amari Cooper Trade With Surprising AFC Team
As time passes, its looking more and more likely that the Cleveland Browns will end up trading Amari Cooper sometime this season.
The Browns fell to 1-3 with their brutal loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and Cooper logged just four catches for 35 yards in the loss.
Cooper is in the final year of his deal, and Cleveland declined extending him during the offseason. That means the 30-year-old will almost certainly be playing his football elsewhere in 2025, and with the Browns already appearing to be out of Super Bowl contention, it may serve them well to trade him by the Nov. 5 deadline in order to recoup some value for him.
That's why Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine has suggested that the Denver Broncos attempt to make a play for Cooper over the next several weeks.
The Broncos seem like an odd fit for Cooper given their status as a rebuilding squad, but Ballentine lays out the case.
"Cooper is on an expiring contract with a small base salary," he wrote. "He would be a cost-effective addition in the middle of the season who could help the Broncos offense make real progress for the rest of the season."
It would certainly be nice for Denver to add another pass-catcher for rookie quarterback Bo Nix, but you have to wonder how much draft capital the Broncos would be willing to surrender for a player who is probably going to walk in March.
Cooper has caught 16 passes for 148 yards and a couple of touchdowns thus far in 2024.