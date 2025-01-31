Browns Linked to Chiefs Star Defender in NFL Free Agency
The Cleveland Browns definitely need more help offensively heading into the NFL offseason, but that does not mean their defense doesn't require any assistance.
The Browns have some unanswered questions on the defensive side of the ball, and the linebacker position is one of them.
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoaha's status for 2025 is up in the air while he recovers from a neck injury, and the rest of Cleveland's linebacking corps is very shaky.
As a result, the Browns may pursue some linebacking help in the coming months, and Cory Kinnan of USA Today feels that Kansas City Chiefs star Nick Bolton could represent a potential candidate for Cleveland in free agency.
"Could the Browns cut Jordan Hicks after one season? Is Mohamoud Diabate ready to step into the full-time starting role? Will Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah ever play football again? These are all questions the Browns have to answer," Kinnan wrote. "Bringing in a sturdy force in the middle of their defense will at least bring an ounce of stability."
Bolton played in 16 games during the regular season, registering 106 tackles, three sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, a couple of fumble recoveries and six passes defended.
The 24-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Missouri, was selected by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
He immediately made an impact during his rookie campaign, posting 112 tackles and three sacks. Bolton then racked up 180 tackles, two sacks and a pair of picks in 2022 before missing nine games in 2023 due to injury.
Bolton will be one of the top linebackers on the market in March, so we'll see if the Browns will be able to make a play for him in spite of their limited cap room.