Ty Simpson Likes Idea of Browns Pairing Him With Carnell Tate

The Browns' starting quarterback next season is still up in the air, with Cleveland looking at all options, including returning guys like Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson, signing a free agent, trading for a guy, or grabbing a rookie in the draft.

While the No. 1 quarterback, Fernando Mendoza, will not be available for Cleveland, but the second option could very well be a possibility. Alabama’s Ty Simpson is a name that is heating up for Cleveland, as the prospect continues to get noise for pick 24.

Who has Simpson expressed desire to play with?

While on the Up & Adams show earlier on Thursday, Simpson was asked the question of whether he would like to play with Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate on the Browns.

“That’s something you have to ask coach [Todd] Monken and Mr. Berry,” Simpson started with.

“I think that would be great, they got it going up there, coach Monk is going to get it right. They got all the right pieces. If I’m able to throw to Carnell, it would be great, it would be something that we’d always be on the same page and hopefully take the league by storm.”

Simpson talked about Tate a lot on the show and the close relationship that they have developed. Both Simpson and Tate took in-person visits to Cleveland at the same time a week ago. He also raved about new Browns head coach Todd Monken:

“He recruited me at Georgia, so you know, I had a great relationship with him, him coaching at Southern Miss, him and my dad got to know each other very well. So I’ve known him for a long time. There’s that personality about him; he has that chip on his shoulder to where he wants to take the league by storm with his offense.”

The connection is there if the Browns want to go after another rookie quarterback, Simpson is rated as a first-round projection, going from 16 to 26 in most mock drafts.

Tate is widely regarded as the most complete wide receiver talent in this draft class, with many picking that the Browns don’t let him get past pick six. The wideout position needs a bit of an overhaul, and Tate would be a perfect start.

While some Browns fans might not want Simpson, him and Tate getting selected would address two of the team’s most important needs. The chemistry that they share going into the draft is already undeniable and would translate well to an NFL field.