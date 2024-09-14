Cleveland Browns Linked To Texas Longhorns Star In NFL Draft
Is it too early for the Cleveland Browns to start looking toward the 2025 NFL Draft?
Maybe not, considering this will mark the first time since 2021 that the Browns will actually have their own first-round pick.
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski has already identified a potential target for Cleveland next April, specifying Texas Longhorns offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. as a logical fit.
The Browns actually have one of the best offensive lines in football, but there are undoubtedly concerns about the tackle position for Cleveland moving forward.
Jedrick Willis is slated to hit free agency next offseason, Jack Conklin has been very injury prone since joining the Browns and Dawand Jones is largely unproven.
The question is whether or not Cleveland will prioritize offensive tackle over a position like, say, quarterback heading into next spring.
Obviously, the Browns' 2025 NFL Draft strategy will categorically hinge on Deshaun Watson, and his new legal issues have certainly thrown a wrench into things.
But if Cleveland opts to address another area next spring, tackle may be a good place to start.
Banks is widely considered one of the top offensive line prospects in college football and is coming off of a superb performance against the Michigan Wolverines in Week 2.
What's more, the Humble, Tx. native is a left tackle, so he will be protecting the blind side for whoever is under center for the Browns next year.
Cleveland certainly did not resemble a playoff contender in its season opener. There is still plenty of time to change that, but if the Browns do end up securing a high draft pick in 2025, Banks may be a candidate for the club.