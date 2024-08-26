Cleveland Browns Made Awesome Contract Gesture to Nick Chubb
The Cleveland Browns will be without star running back Nick Chubb for the first four games of the 2024 NFL season. He will begin the year on the PUP list as he continues to make his way back to the field from the gruesome knee injury that he suffered last year.
However, they gave him an amazing gesture when they restructured his contract during the spring.
As shared by NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Browns planned for Chubb to begin the year on the PUP list. When they restructured his contract, they did something very rare with his deal.
Most contracts require 17 games active to earn the full amount of the deal. Chubb's deal, however, requires only 12 games. He is still on pace to reach 12 games even if he misses the first four or five.
Being able to take care of him was clearly a priority for the Browns. Chubb has meant a lot to the franchise and they're doing right by him.
It will be interesting to see when Chubb is able to return to the field. Him getting back to full health and getting back to being a dynamic impact player will be needed for Cleveland to make the kind of run that they're hoping to make.
Simply being able to come back at some point in the first handful of games would be an impressive feat. When the injury occurred last year, some were nervous that it could end his career.
Not only has it not ended his career, but he has attacked the rehab process aggressively and has been coming back much quicker than expected.
Hopefully, he'll be able to make his return following the first four games. He seems to be on track to return fairly early in the year.
Expect to hear more news about Chubb in the coming weeks. The Browns have to be very excited about his progress and it sure sounds like he's well on his way to recovery.
For the time being, Cleveland has taken very good care of him and are simply excited to welcome him back to the field.