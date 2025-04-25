Cleveland Browns Make Head-Scratching Pick to Begin Second Round
The Cleveland Browns provided a stunning twist to night one of the 2025 NFL Draft, by trading back from second overall to fifth overall with the Jacksonville Jaguars and selecting Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham.
Day 2 got off to a much more uneventful start for general manager Andrew Berry, who opted for standing pat and selecting UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger with the first pick of the second round.
In three seasons with the Bruins, Schwesinger compiled 109 total tackles, including five sacks. The bulk of his production came during the 2024 campaign, where he racked up 90 tackles, four sacks, a forced fumble and two interceptions.
His performance earned him both, First Team All-Big Ten and All-American honors. It was a pretty special way to conclude a college career that began with Schwesinger walking onto the team at UCLA.
Now, he'll bring that hard-working mentality to the NFL as part of Jim Schwartz defense, which has already seen a major boost thanks to the Browns first two selections.
It's a surprising outcome for the Browns, who have a handful of needs to address on offense but have prioritized the defensive side of the ball so far. The addition of Carson Schwesinger also will add plenty of speculation over the status of standout linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.
Cleveland followed the pick Schwesinger by selecting Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins three picks later at 36. Berry still has two additional picks to make on night two, both in the third round on Friday night.