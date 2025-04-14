Cleveland Browns Make Intriguing Late-Free Agency Addition on Monday
The Cleveland Browns made a move to bolster their defensive line on Monday, signing veteran defensive end Julian Okwara.
Okwara (6-4, 250) is entering his sixth NFL season out of Notre Dame, having 51 career games played, including five starts under his belt. Originally selected by the Detroit Lions in the third round of the 2020 draft, Okwara has recorded 71 career tackles, 10 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recover.
Last season, Okwara appeared in 13 games with the Cardinals, logging 18 tackles and one sack. He spent the previous four campaigns all with Detroit.
During his time with the Lions, Okwara made four starts across 38 appearances. The 27-year-old posted a breakout season in 2021 in Detroit, compiling a career-high five sacks across 13 games.
He also posted career highs in total tackles (27) and QB hits (nine) during that campaign, as well as recording his first forced fumble, fumble recovery and his only career interception.
The Browns are in a state of transition when it comes to their defensive line this offseason. After trading away DE Za'Darius Smith at last year's trade deadline and parting ways with DT Dalvin Tomlinson earlier this offseason, Cleveland is reshaping the trenches alongside Myles Garrett.
Okwara joins the fold as a potential rotational option at defensive end, joining a group that includes Garrett, Ogbo Okoronkwo, fellow free agent signing Joe Tryon-Shoyinka as well as 2023 fourth-round pick Isaiah McGuire and 2022 third-round pick Alex Wright.