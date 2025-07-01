Cleveland Browns Make Major Announcement Regarding New Stadium
The Cleveland Browns' stadium saga reached a critical climax on Monday night, with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine officially signing off on the state's new budget, making it law.
In the more than 1,300-page document is $600 million in funding for the Browns new stadium project, setting in motion the team's eventual move to Brook Park.
In a statement, Browns' owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam praised Dewine's leadership and celebrated what is a pivotal development in their pursuit of a new, state-of-the-art facility:
"We respect the firm commitment and leadership that Governor DeWine, and the Ohio Senate and House have shown in their collaborative work to find a responsible way to support such a transformative project, one that will create a generational impact for our region and the State. Our fans deserve a world-class facility, and we are committed to building a state-of-the-art enclosed stadium that resonates with Cleveland, highlighting our loyal and passionate fans and the Dawg Pound, while also incorporating innovation, bold design, and an immersive experience. The new enclosed Huntington Bank Field will be completely fan-centric, a first-of-its-kind design in the NFL, and a dynamic venue that draws visitors from across Ohio and beyond, for concerts and significant sporting events throughout the year. This premiere facility will anchor a major lifestyle and entertainment development and be a catalyst for one of Northeast Ohio’s largest economic development projects ever and something our community will be proud of and can enjoy for years to come. We appreciate the support of State leaders and their belief in this transformative project.”
While the state funding is a major win for the Haslams, there are more logistical hurdles to clear. The Browns still need to secure another $600 million in public funding. Over $400 million of that is expected to come from bonds issues by the city of Brook Park, with the Haslams' potentially absorbing the remaining amount. Initially the team had hoped Cuyahoga county would be part of that funding, but to this point the county has been unwilling to play ball with the team owners.
For all intents and purposes, though, the approved Ohio budget makes the team's controversial move out of downtown Cleveland all but official.